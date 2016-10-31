Edwin Gyimah: Black Stars defender plays down rift with Orlando Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates defender, Edwin Gyimah has opened up about his relationship with head coach, Muhsin Ertugral, following their altercation last month.

The two were in involved in a heated altercation at the Cape Town International Airport in September and had to be separated by players and staff.

However, the Ghanaian has now returned to the Buccaneers line-up and picked up the Man of the Match award against Kaizer Chiefs.

"That's issue is behind us now. I had to understand the coach. He is a professional and I am also professional so we have to work t together," Gyimah told journalists.

"I have a contract here and he will be here for a long time so it's best we put everything behind now and work together. We are in good terms with the coach now."

