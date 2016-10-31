2018 World Cup Qualifier: SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah remains optimistic Ghana can pick a win in Egypt

The President of the Sports Writer Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah says the Black Stars stand a chance of lashing the Pharaohs of Egypt in Alexandria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when they two meet in the next two weeks.

The Black Stars will play as guests to the Egyptians who will be looking forward to avenge a 6-1 defeat in the hands of Ghana in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite losing one of their most influential players, Mahmoud Kahraba, due to injury, the Pharaohs are confident that they will triumph over Ghana on November 13.

But the astute sports journalist and president of SWAG says he is optimistic Ghana can win in Egypt.

"I am naturally an optimist and wonder why anyone will think it is impossible for Ghana to win in Egypt. I think sometimes we tend to underrate ourselves," Kwabena Yeboah told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I admit that it's going to be a very tough game considering how North African sides perform at home but if you consider how Uganda were able to pick a point from Ghana in Tamale, then it is highly possible Ghana can get a point or possibly win the game in Egypt."

"Egypt have a younger team compared to the side that Ghana thrashed by 6-1 in Kumasi and they are determined to do something for posterity but Ghana also boast of some of the best players on the continent who are world class players. Ghana is capable of doing a wonderful job in Alexandria,' he added.

Ghana will be playing the Pharaohs in the second group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifier following a draw in their opening group game with the Cranes of Uganda earlier this month.

The Black Stars risk being kicked out of the world cup in their fourth attempt should they fall to Egypt in Alexandria on the 13th of November as the Pharaohs won their first game over Congo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com