Kenichi Yatsuhashi distances himself from rumours but rules out Hearts return

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has ruled out a return to the club saying he will soon announce his next destination.

The Japanese trainer has refused hint at his next assignment despite recent reports linking him to Aduana Stars and Nigerian Premier League side FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Yatsuhashi took time to thank the fans once again, the coaching staff and the players who worked under him.

His post on his official Facebook page read:

''Dear Hearts of Oak supporters and supporters of mine,

''It has been a long time since I last coached a team in June 2016. During my time of several months break, many people have reached me and are still reaching me now. Many of them share their thoughts that encourage me, many of them just reached me to say hi, and many of them asked me where I will be coaching next (or if I will return to Hearts).

''It has been overwhelming experience. Not many football coaches will receive these many messages while out of action. I appreciate that, and I would like to apologize for not able to respond.

''I promise I will be able to make an official announcement very soon regarding my next coaching job. What I want to point out is that it is not my intention as professional that I talk about what happen to my former club, who I am in contact and in negotiation, or which club I will be coaching before appropriate time comes.

''Accra Hearts of Oak gave me great experience and overwhelming amount of support from their fans. I will never forget the supporters for good times and bad times. The players I worked with are outstanding, and the three coaching staff I worked with were fantastic.

''Time came to move on, and I accepted it. I will not go back there under the same conditions.

''It is my concern to protect people and organizations regarding my future and potential future club I will be working for. I hope it is clear to everyone that I want to respect everyone involved in clubs I am in contact with (or even clubs that I am rumored to be but I am not in contact with). I will not making any comments about my future until the official announcement is made.

''I thank everyone taking time to read this, and I hope you can still follow me for my future career. I wish everyone the best.

Sincerely,



