Vision FC new home ground 90% complete for Division One League

Vision FC are 90% done in constructing a new home venue for the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League.

The 'Visionaries' used the Kweiman Park for their home matches last season but would be using the their own park located at the Amrahia township, 10 minutes drive from Madina.

They had a mini-tournament last week Thursday and Friday to test the quality of the grassing and it looked top notched.

The center has a well-furnished bench for the technical teams and a very comfortable zone for the four match officials.

A section of the inner-perimeter has been reserved for the media and an exquisite dressing room which is almost done.

"THE PRAYERS OF A MONEY-LOVING PASTOR NEVER REACH GOD'S KINGDOM!"
By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
