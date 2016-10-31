Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
31 October 2016

Yaw Preko set to join Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Nigerian side FC Ifeanyi Ubah; to earn US$ 6,000-a-month

Resigned Hearts of Oak stop-gap coach Yaw Preko is set to re-unite with his ex-boss Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to a Graphic Sports publication, Preko flew out to Abuja last Wednesday on a private jet to meet officials of the side for discussions.

It is reported that the former Anderlecht star will be earning a US$ 6,000-month salary which an 800% increment in what he was pocketing at Hearts.

Preko shocked the Hearts faithful by putting in his resignation letter last Friday citing personal reasons to leave the club.

Ifeanyi Ubah is owned by multimillionaire Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and his investment helped the club to finish fourth in the 2006 Nigerian Premier League.

The club, formerly known as Gabros FC, want to make a huge impact next season.



