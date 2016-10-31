K.P Boateng must never earn a Black Stars call-up even if he turns Messi overnight - Kwabena Yeboah

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah has strongly kicked against the return of UD Las Palmas midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng into the Black Stars again insisting he is an opportunist.

According to the astute sports journalist, the former AC Milan midfielder only takes advantage to ride on the shoulders of Ghana to realise his dreams and then dump the nation afterwards.

"Kevin must not be given any other opportunity again to return to the Black Stars even if he turns a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo overnight," Kwabena Yeboah said.

The in-form midfielder has scored some spectacular goals for the La Liga side since joining a few months ago and one of his goal was recently voted the CNN Goal of the Week.

Many are therefore calling for his inclusion into the team with sources revealing that Black Stars coach Avram Grant want him in the team.

But the ace sports journalist who was a tv commentator at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil says Ghana must not call Kevin.

"Kevin has clearly demonstrated that he is an opportunist. He was handed a call up by Ghana to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and made huge strides with that opportunity. He landed a mega deal with Italian giants AC Milan and turned his back at the nation afterwards," Kwavena added.

"Four years on when Ghana qualified for the world cup in Brazil, he was given another opportunity and we saw what he did; stabbing the coach who gave him that opportunity in the back. And there must not be another opportunity for him," he added.

Kevin was one of the three players who were suspended by then Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah from the Black Stars camp in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

