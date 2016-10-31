Kwabena Yeboah wants Black Stars psychologist to look sharp ahead of Egypt clash

Ace sports journalist and president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah has called on the psychologist of Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars to look sharp and prepare his charges for the daunting task in Egypt.

Ghana will play the Pharaohs on November 13 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Report from Egypt have revealed that the north Africans will be selling 76,000 tickets to fill the 86,000 capacity stadium in Alexandria as they seek to avenge a 6-1 defeat in Kumasi in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

And Kwabena Yeboah says the psychologist must work hard on the players.

"I want to believe that the Black Stars have a psychologist with the team and the players are top class professionals and appreciate the task ahead of them.

"I don't think they need anybody to remind them of the taste ahead of them," Kwabena Yeboah said.

"The fans will surely be the number 12th man for Egypt and that must be expected. You remember in 2014 the Egyptians gave Ghana a tough game in Cairo when we had already qualified.

"So it is something we can't do away with. But the team.must work assiduously to play the game with only the eleven men on the field and put the fans behind," he added.

Ghana are chasing their fourth appearance at the World Cup since making their first appearance in 2016 and risk missing out if they lose to Egypt in two weeks time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com