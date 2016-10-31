Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa fans react to Ghana striker's display against Birmingham

Aston Villa continued their mini revival under new manager Steve Bruce when they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans went ahead courtesy of a Gary Gardner header but David Davis lashed home an equaliser to ensure it was a point apiece.

Considering Villa's second-half performance they will be pleased to have got something from the match, even if Bruce will have plenty of work to do on the training field next week.

One player who disappointed was forward Jordan Ayew, who played 81 minutes before being replaced by Gabby Agbonlahor.

Ayew had featured 14 times for Villa so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, and the Ghana international made another telling contribution this time round as he provided the ball for Gardner to head home.

That moment aside, Ayew did little to impress and he will look back on this match with mixed feelings.

After the match we took to Twitter to see what Villa fans thought of Ayew's performance and you can read a selection of what we found below:

Kodjia joined Ayew at times today in trying to over do it, Ayew suspended now Sat, feeling he will now find his self benched for a bit #avfc — Roger. W (@RogW38) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

