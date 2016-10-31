Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 01:40 CET

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian rescues draw for Las Palmas in 3-3 thriller

Kevin-Prince Boateng's season is getting better and better as he scored the equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday night for his fourth goal of the season.

Celta Vigo missed their chance to move into a Europa League qualification spot after blowing a three goal lead away to Las Palmas.

The visitors raced into a comfortable half-time lead thanks to a Daniel Wass goal and a brace from Liverpool flop Iago Aspas.

But Las Palmas lodged an incredible second half comeback as Pedro Bigas pulled one back before Jonathan Viera scored from the spot - leaving Kevin-Prince Boateng as the man of the moment to rescue a point for the home side.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

And the Traditions goes on as Custom Demands
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img