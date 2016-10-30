Ghanaian Players Abroad: Recap of the weekend's football games

In the English Premier League, Ghanaian player Jeffrey Schlupp made a substitute appearance for champions Leicester City when they travelled to play the only unbeaten club in the league this season, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian and his side secured a 1-1 draw to claim a point at White Hart Lane.

Black Stars player Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Ghana's vice-captain Andre Ayew played his second English Premier League game for West Ham United on Sunday when they travelled to Everton.

Ayew who made a return from injury in midweek to play against Chelsea in the EFL Cup came off the bench after an hour of play in West Ham's game against Everton.

Andre and his team lost by two goals to nil in the game. READ ALSO: Andre Ayew makes second league appearance in West Ham loss

In the English Championship, Christian Atsu made a very late appearance for Newcastle United who won their game against Preston North End by two goals to one.

Jordan Ayew provided the assist for Gary Gardner's opener for Aston Villa in the Championship game against Birmingham City. The Ghanaian and his teammates could however not hold on to their first half lead as David Davis scored for Birmingham to end the game at 1-1.

Jordan Ayew played 80 minutes for Aston Villa with international teammate Albert Adomah playing just 26 minutes before being replaced by Ross McCormack in a forced change.

In the Spanish La Liga, Thomas Teye Partey was an unused substitute for Atletico Madrid who won their game against Malaga by four goals to two.

Kevin-Prince Boateng continued his superb form for Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas as the Ghanaian scored to secure a point in their game against Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo took a 3-0 lead in the first half but Boateng and his Las Palmas side came back to draw 3-3.

Godfred Donsah was an unused substitute for his Bologna team who lost their Italian Serie A home game to Fiorentina by a goal to nil.

Kwadwo Asamoah could not make it off the bench in Juventus' home game against Napoli. The Ghanaian who recently recovered from a knee injury played in midweek for the Italian Serie A champions.

