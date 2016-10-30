On-fire Kevin Boateng strikes again to earn a point for Las Palmas in La Liga

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng perpetuated his fine scoring form after netting the equalizer for Las Palmas in their 3-3 draw with Celta di Vigo in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old steered home an effort in the 68th minute to level the scoring after sparking an sensational 3-0 come back.

Celta di Vigo claimed a commanding lead at the Estadio de Gran Canaria with Iago Aspas scoring a first-half brace.

But Boateng, who has hit a fine form in recent games, smashed the leveller to end the game in a stalemate.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star scored a classy finish last weekend - a goal which dominated the internet landscape and won several social media awards.

Boateng is currently suspended by Ghana but his recent form for his club would give Ghana coach Avram Grant a concern over his international suspension.

By El Akyereko



