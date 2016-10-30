Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 October 2016 23:25 CET

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Big blow for Egypt as they miss Kahraba for Ghana clash

Ghana has been handed a massive boost as Egyptian winger Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim Kahraba has been officially ruled out of the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Black Stars on the 13th of November.

The swift-attacking winger was stretchered off the pitch after sustaining a muscle injury in Al Ittihad Jeddah's league encounter with Al Hilal, which ended 2-0 in favour of Ittihad.

Kahraba's absence will be a big blow to Egypt as he was among 10 foreign-based players chosen by Egypt manager Hector Cuper for the Ghana game.

The player announced that he will be sidelined for three weeks, which means he'll be out of the Pharaohs' crucial tie on November 13.

'Medical scans have shown that I will be out of action for three weeks', Kahraba posted on his Instagram page.

The seven times Afcon champions are on top of the group after winning their first group game over Congo with the Black Stars on third position after drawing with the Cranes of Uganda.

Ghana will play as guests to the Pharaohs in Alexandria in the second group game in the journey to Moscow in 2018.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

