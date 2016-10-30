Sports News | 30 October 2016 23:25 CET
Ghanaian forward William Owusu bags brace for FC Antwerp in Belgian second-tier
Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong scored both goals for FC Antwerp in their 2-0 win over Tubize in the Belgian second-tier league on Sunday.
Owusu opened the scoring in the 53rd minute at the Bosuilstadion before adding the second goal in the 72nd minute.
The 27-year-old has netted three goals in all competitions this season for Antwerp.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com