Pharaohs Prepare 14 Strong Locals Plus Ten Crack Professionals Against Ghana

The Egyptian football Association is set to announce a list of fourteen players from the Egyptian Premier League to begin camping ahead of next month’s FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Director of the Egyptian FA Ihab Laheta has revealed that a minimum of 14 local players have been penciled for an invitation into the Pharaohs camp to complete a full list of 24-man squad by the close of the week.

Egypt have already named a crack ten foreign-based players headlined by Roma superstar Mohammed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohammed El Nenny for next month’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Meanwhile, coach Hector Cuper will in the coming days announce a 14-member local continent to make up his full squad for the clash in Alexandria on November 13.

Egypt 14 Possible Local

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Wadi Degla), Ali Lotfi (ENPPI), Ahmed El-Sehnawy (Zamalek), Sherif Ekramy (Ahly)

Defenders: Ahlmed Fathi, Ahmed Hegazy (Ahly), Islam Gamal, Ahmed Dwidar, Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Hamada Toulba (Masry)

Midfielders: Abdalla El-Saied (Ahly), Ibrahim Salah, Tarek Hamed, Mostafa Fathi (Zamalek),

Strikers: Bassem Morsi (Zamalek)