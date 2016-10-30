Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Premier League: Andre Ayew makes second league appearance in West Ham loss

Andre Ayew played his second league game for West Ham as they lost 2-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian came on in the 60th minute for Ashley Fletcher but he couldn't inspire a comeback as the Hammers fell to the Toffees.

The Hammers paid a club record £20.5million to bring the Ghana international from Swansea in the summer but were dealt a major blow when he went off at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Ayew returned to action after two months of layoff as he played 12 minutes off the bench in Wednesday night's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup and featured again on Sunday in the Premier League at Everton.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley ensured that Ronald Koeman's Everton put an end to four Premier League matches without a win over Slaven Bilic's West Ham.

