Sports News | 30 October 2016 19:40 CET

Anxious wait for Albert Adomah after being subbed early due in midlands derby

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hoping in-form winger Albert Adomah has not picked up a serious injury and should return to the pitch very soon.

The former Middlesbrough man was replaced by Ross McCormach after picking up a knock on the 29th minute.

The injury was a huge blow to Villa who have enjoyed an impressive start to life under Steve Bruce.

There are tiny hopes that it's just a knock and the Ghana international should be back working on the pitch in the next few days.



