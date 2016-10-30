Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 October 2016 18:55 CET

Premier League: Andre Ayew makes second league appearance for West Ham

Andre Ayew played his second league game for West Ham as they lost 2-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian came on in the 60th minute for Ashley Fletcher but he couldn't inspire a comeback as the Hammers fell to the Toffees.

The Hammers paid a club record £20.5million to bring the Ghana international from Swansea in the summer but were dealt a major blow when he went off at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

The best way to denounce the devil is to declare a total war against the devil.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img