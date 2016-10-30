Premier League: Andre Ayew makes second league appearance for West Ham

Andre Ayew played his second league game for West Ham as they lost 2-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian came on in the 60th minute for Ashley Fletcher but he couldn't inspire a comeback as the Hammers fell to the Toffees.

The Hammers paid a club record £20.5million to bring the Ghana international from Swansea in the summer but were dealt a major blow when he went off at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh