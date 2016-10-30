Seidu Salifu finally debuts for Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor

Ghana midfielder Seidu Salifu made his long-awaited debut for Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor on Sunday as they drew 1-1 at UmraniyeSpor.

Salifu came on in 78th minute when his side were leading 1-0 thanks to a Mustafa Durak goal.

The 22-year-old penned a one-year-deal in August after leaving Tunisian side Club Africain where he played for playing three seasons.

Adana Demirspor are seventh on the Turkish 1.Lig table after nine matches.

