Suspended NPP Chairman Paul Afoko won't overlook Asante Kotoko top job

Suspended chairman of the biggest opposition party in Ghana, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Awentami Afoko will not down the opportunity to serve as chairman of Asante Kotoko if Life Patron and owner of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls on him.



Reports are rife in the city of Kumasi - home of the great club - that Otumfuor will hand over the club to the politician and businessman ahead of the new campaign.

According to reports, the King is unhappy with the current state of the club and is set to sideline Opoku Nti led management.

And Spokesperson of Mr. Paul Afoko, Nana Yaw Osei in a radio interview in Kumasi noted that his boss has not been approached but if that opportunity comes he will gladly take it.

'I know he reveres and respect the Otumfuo immensely and will never disappoint him if duty calls. I can also tell you that no one has approached Mr Afoko in respect of the matter. It is a rumor which i also heard a couple of days ago', he said.

'I believe that Mr Afoko when assigned any role executes it to the best of his ability which is mostly applauded. I know that should the rumour turn out to be true, he will give off his best and make Kotoko go places', he emphasized.

