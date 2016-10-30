Hearts do not owe me any money - Paul Acquah

Released Hearts player Paul Acquah has revealed that the club does not owe him as being perpetrated in the media insisting he has no pesewa left with the club.

Acquah, 26, is one of the thirteen players who have been released by the club at the end of the 2015/16 league season and says even though he is not happy, he can say on authority that the club does not owe him.

"Hearts do not owe me. I have no pesewa left with the club. If they owe any other player, I can't tell but they don't owe me anything," Acquah told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I can even say that the club does not owe any player as far as I know so if anyone says they owe the players, it's a lie," he added.

Hearts' player of the season Mustapha Essumang in an interview on Happy FM also said the club does not owe him a dime and is also sure the club does not owe any player.

The acting head coach of the club Yaw Preko resigned on Friday insisting that he had not been paid for four months among other reasons for his resignation.

In response to Yaw Preko''s claim, the Communications Manager of the club Opare Addo said it is not only Yaw Preko who is owed and must not be reason enough for him to resign since most of the players are also owed.

But Paul Acquah who has been released by Hearts despite still having a year contract with the club insists he is not owed.

