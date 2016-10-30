Premier League: City, Arsenal, Liverpool press on, Mourinho off

Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan each scored twice as Manchester City crushed West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday to keep their noses in front in the Premier League.

Arsenal won 4-1 at Sunderland and Liverpool prevailed 4-2 at Crystal Palace, but City's win kept Pep Guardiola's side above them both on goal difference as they ended a six-game winless run.

"When we lose there are always doubts," said Guardiola. "It's the first time I have not won in six games. Always you have doubts, (but) not over the principles."

Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands and Ander Herrera dismissed as Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Burnley despite having 37 shots at goal, while champions Leicester City drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola, whose team host his former club Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, made eight changes to his starting XI from Wednesday's 1-0 League Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Aguero was among the players who returned to City's starting line-up at The Hawthorns and his first-half brace effectively settled the game.

He broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, slamming a shot between Ben Foster's legs from Gundogan's pass, and doubled his tally nine minutes later with a stunning shot from the edge of the box.

The goals ended Aguero's six-game scoring drought and lifted his City tally to 149 -- one more than club great Francis Lee.

Aguero teed up Gundogan for City's third in the 79th minute and the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder sealed victory in the last minute of normal time.

"We need Sergio," said Guardiola, who dropped the Argentina striker for City's 4-0 defeat at Barcelona. "He is one of the best."

Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud heads the ball to score their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northeast England on October 29, 2016 (AFP)

