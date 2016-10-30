Premier League: Mourinho banished as Heaton frustrates Man United

Tom Heaton's saves frustrated his former club Manchester United as Burnley drew 0-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to secure a first Premier League away point of the season.

Heaton dived to palm away a Jesse Lingard header and spread himself to block a powerful Zlatan Ibrahimovic volley against a United side who finished with 10 men as midfielder Ander Herrera was sent off.

United manager Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands at half-time for protesting too vehemently to the officials, having seen Matteo Darmian denied a penalty after being caught by Jon Flanagan's trailing leg.

The draw means that United have gone four Premier League matches without victory and have fallen eight points behind the leaders.

Wayne Rooney, back from a thigh injury, appeared as a substitute for the final 17 minutes, but could not inspire a victory, blasting over from Daley Blind's low free-kick deep into stoppage time.

Former Manchester United youth goalkeeper Heaton was inspired on his return to Old Trafford.

He had already made a couple of straightforward stops from Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata when he raced off his line to block the former Sweden forward, who had latched onto a well-judged through pass from the Spaniard.

Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba (C) tries to block a clearance from Burnley's defender Matthew Lowton (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley on October 29, 2016 (AFP)

