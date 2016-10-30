Premier League: Aguero brace ends Guardiola barren run

Sergio Aguero's brace ended Pep Guardiola's worst run as a manager as Manchester City turned on the style with a 4-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Aguero has been linked with a move away from City after being dropped for a Champions League tie at Barcelona recently, but he underlined his value with clinical first-half goals at the Hawthorns.

The Argentine forward, who had gone six games without a goal, then turned provider for Ilkay Gundogan on 79 minutes before the latter sealed it in the closing moments.

Victory ended City's six-match winless run in all competitions and was the perfect preparation for their Champions League clash with Guardiola's former side Barcelona on Tuesday.

City, who made eight changes from Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the League Cup, rarely looked in danger and controlled much of the game as they matched their biggest Premier League win of the season.

West Brom forced the first opening when Nacer Chadli's first-time effort swerved away from goal after Craig Dawson won the ball on the byline and Salomon Rondon teed him up.

Manchester City's idfielder Raheem Sterling controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on October 29, 2016 (AFP)

