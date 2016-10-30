Bundesliga: Lewandowski close to signing new Bayern deal

Robert Lewandowski revealed Saturday he is close to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, which could reportedly make the Poland hot-shot the club's highest earner.

Lewandowski netted his seventh goal in nine league games so far this season when he scored twice in their 3-1 win at Augsburg to leave Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern two points clear in the German league.

The 28-year-old's contract expires in June 2019, but Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is said to be eager to secure the services of Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer last season with 30 goals in 32 games, on a bumper contract.

"I don't think it will take much longer, but we need to have a bit more patience," said Lewandowski.

"I haven't signed the contract yet. When we have find a few solutions (to a few issues) we will inform everyone."

According to magazine SportBild, Lewandowski has an offer to extend his current deal to 2021 which would make him the club's best paid player, outstripping Thomas Muller's reported salary of 15 million euros ($16.5m).

Lewandowski scored 42 goals in all competitions last season, including nine in the Champions League, and has scored 54 goals in 72 league games since joining Bayern from Dortmund in 2014.

Bayern are away to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in the Champions League and Lewandowski has scored twice in their two European games so far.

The Germans giants are second in Group D, three points behind Atletico Madrid, who they play in early December.

