Champions League: Luis Enrique seeks more precise Barca for Man City visit

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique insisted his side will need an improved display when faced with the very different challenge of former Barca boss Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after labouring to a 1-0 win over Granada on Saturday.

Barca travel to Manchester on Tuesday having thrashed Guardiola's men 4-0 less than two weeks ago to take a commanding lead of Champions League Group C thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick.

However, Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar endured a rare off night in front of goal as midfielder Rafinha bagged the only goal against an ultra defensive-minded Granada.

"Now we will go to Manchester and in theory we will have a team that presses us high and we'll be left almost one against one," said Enrique.

"You have to be very efficient and precise to overcome that pressure. If you overcome it, you are going to have chances and, if not, the opponent will win the ball in your half with quality players."

In contrast to their Champions League position, Barca trail eternal rivals Real Madrid by two points at the top of La Liga after 10 games.

However, with four wins in a row in all competitions, Enrique believes Barca are headed in the right direction.

"We are close to the top but we are behind," he added.

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (bottom) vies with Granada's midfielder Isaac Cuenca during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Granada FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 29, 2016 (AFP)

