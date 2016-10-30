I still have a year contract with Hearts - Paul Acquah

Released Hearts of Oak winger Paul Acquah says he still has a year contract with the troubled Phobia side contrary to reports that his contract has expired.

Reports emerged last week that the swift attacking winger is one of thirteen players the club has released after the expiration of their contracts.

But the productive midfielder has debunked reports that his contract with the club has expired.

"I still have a year contract with Hearts. My contract with the team has not ended, " Paul Acquah told Ghanasoccernet.com

The player however expressed worry at how the news of his release got to him.

"No club executive told me anything about that. I was not formally informed by the club. I only heard it in the media and I think that is not fair, " Acquah added.

The Phobians have repeatedly released players on wholesale basis continuously for more than three seasons with last season's thirteen players released repeated this season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

