Premier League: Klopp makes case for Liverpool defence

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool's defensive problems were no cause for alarm after his side maintained their push for the Premier League title with a 4-2 win away to Crystal Palace.

Despite an ultimately comfortable scoreline that drew Liverpool level on points with league leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal, the visitors' shaky backline was badly exposed at Selhurst Park at times.

Dejan Lovren was at fault when James McArthur cancelled out Emre Can?s opening goal and the centre-back later allowed the Palace midfielder to head his second goal after Lovren himself had restored Liverpool's lead.

Saturday's result meant the Reds have kept just one clean sheet in the league so far this term, but Liverpool manager Klopp said: "We will sort the defence. When that happens, we will see (if we can challenge in the league).

"They can defend really well -- it's normal (to have lapses). But I know that everybody will talk about this."

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on October 29, 2016 (AFP)

