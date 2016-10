Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has extended his contract with the club until 2022.

The 27-year-old joined the Spanish club from Tottenham Hotspur on a six-year deal in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85m.

His team-mates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have also extended their deals this month.

The Spanish club confirmed the Welshman would speak to the media on Monday afternoon.

BBC