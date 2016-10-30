Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 October 2016 12:55 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah seals win for Benevento in Italian Serie B

Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah scored the solitary goal of the game for Benevento as they nicked a 1-0 win over Spezia on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Sassuolo loanee left it late to strike the winner at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito for the Witches.

With his Ghanaian compatriot Bright Gyamfi also involved in the game, the midfielder netted the winner from a fabulous finish.

Chibsah has now scored twice in 10 games for Benevento in the Serie B.

All you need is a little push to be success
By: Jeff
