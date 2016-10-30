Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi makes Serie B full debut with Benevento

Ghanaian youth defender Bright Gyamfi made his full debut in the Italian Serie B with Benevento on Saturday.

The 20-year-old right-back was handed his maiden start of the season and he overly impressed in the 61 minutes he lasted at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Gyamfi had earlier in the season being used once as a second-half replacement against Salernitana.

However Benevento manager Marco Baroni committed the youngster to his first start as the Witches won by 1-0.

The goal was scored by Gyamfi's Ghanaian compatriot Raman Chibsah who is also on loan at the club from Serie A side Sassuolo.


