Sports News | 30 October 2016 12:55 CET
Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong steals a point for El Daklyeh in Egypt
Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong scored to earn a point for El Daklyeh as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Al Nasr Taa'den in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.
The 26-year-old netted in the 84th minute to ensure the game ended in stalemate and bagged a point for his side.
Acheampong, who joined the struggling side before the start of the season, has now scored three league goals.
