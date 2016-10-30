Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong steals a point for El Daklyeh in Egypt

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong scored to earn a point for El Daklyeh as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Al Nasr Taa'den in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year-old netted in the 84th minute to ensure the game ended in stalemate and bagged a point for his side.

Acheampong, who joined the struggling side before the start of the season, has now scored three league goals.

