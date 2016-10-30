Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 October 2016 12:55 CET

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong steals a point for El Daklyeh in Egypt

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Ben Acheampong scored to earn a point for El Daklyeh as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Al Nasr Taa'den in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year-old netted in the 84th minute to ensure the game ended in stalemate and bagged a point for his side.

Acheampong, who joined the struggling side before the start of the season, has now scored three league goals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img