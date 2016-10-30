Black Stars midfielder Edwin Gyimah rues missed chances in Orlando Pirates stalemate with Kaizer Chiefs

Ghana ace Edwin Gyimah believes Orlando Pirates had the chances to beat Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Absa Premiership which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Gyimah was voted the Valuable Player of the game as his Pirates side were held to a goalless drawn game at the FNB Stadium.

The 25-year-old believes his side could have won the game.

"It was a nice game, both teams did well. I think for us we had some chances which we were supposed to put in the back of the net, but it's football. I think it's a fair draw," he said in a post-match interview.

Former AshantiGold winger Bernard Morrison came off the bench in the second-half to play for Pirates.

Pirates, who beat Golden Arrows in the Telkom Knockout in their previous outing, have now drawn four games in a row in the Absa Premiership.

