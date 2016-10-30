Andre Ayew: Ghana midfielder ready to restart West Ham career against Everton

Andre Ayew is ready to start his West Ham career for a second time after working his way back from the thigh injury suffered after just 35 minutes of his debut.

The Hammers paid a club record £20.5million to bring the Ghana international from Swansea in the summer but were dealt a major blow when he went off at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

It was initially feared Ayew would require surgery and be sidelined for four months, but, after deciding not to go under the knife, the winger has now worked his way back to fitness.

play Hammers record signing returned from injury as a substitute in the EFL Cup win over Chelsea

