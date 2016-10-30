Ghanaian starlet Emmanuel Boateng powers Moreirense to victory in Portuguese top-flight

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score the match winner for Moreirense in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old was introduced in the 71st minute and he struck the match winner at the EstÃ¡dio JoÃ£o Cardoso as Moreirense claimed to 2-1 away win.

The 2015 Ghana U20 attacker was at the end of an effort from Nildo Petrolina to finish off for his first goal of the season in the 87th minute.

Boateng's strike helped Moreirense to record their second win on the spin in the league.

