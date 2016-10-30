Richmond Boakye Yiadom safe after collapsing in Serie B game

Ghana international Richmond Boakye Yiadom is out of danger at the Cittadella Hospital after sustaining an injury to his head during their Serie B game against Cittadella.

The striker was carried off the pitch by an ambulance after collapsing in a head-on collision with an opponent in the 23rd minute.

After a long stay in the hospital, doctors said he suffered from unconsciousness and other symptoms caused by a hard knock to the head.

Doctors say the striker suffered what is called "Trauma Cranico Commotivo" (temporary unconsciousness or confusion and other symptoms caused by a blow on the head).

His side, Latina, lost 2-1 to Cittadella.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin