Sports Bill passed by Parliament

By Ken Sackey / Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - Parliament has passed the Sports Bill, which will help establish the National Sports Commission to provide for the development, promotion and management of amateur and professional sports.

It will also to enable the country to operate its sports in conformity with international law.

The Bill will also encourage increased participation and improved performance in sports and to encourage the private sector to contribute to the funding of sports.

The Bill is going to replace SMC Decree 54 of 1976 to ensure that a lot of amendments are made to the existing laws governing the running of sports in the country.

Mr Isaac Asiamah, member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sport, told journalists that the passing of the Bill into law will not necessarily address the most critical sporting issues.

"It is not about passing the Bill but what it seeks to address. For me, this Bill will not address the problems and challenges facing sports. The major challenges are how to get funding for sports and how to ensure that we invest more in sports and the Bill will not do that, which is a worry for me.

