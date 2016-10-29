Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian midfielder wins CNN goal of the week award

Kevin-Prince Boateng's wonderful acrobatic goal in the Spanish La Liga against Villarreal has won the CNN goal of the week award.

The 29 year old  flung himself in the air and found the bottom corner with a stunning improvised finish last week Sunday at the El Madrigal.

Congratulations to Kevin-Prince Boateng, winner of the latest CNN Goal of the Week! https://t.co/Xvk35szH1p — CNN Football (@CNNFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

