Sports News | 29 October 2016 21:55 CET
Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars enter race to sign in-demand Latif Blessing
Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have entered the race to sign in-demand Liberty Professionals attacker Latif Blessing.
The Northern Blues will table a bid in the coming days.
Latif has rejected reports linking him with a move to either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.
All Stars will offer continental football to the prodigious attacker and he could decide in favour of a move.
