Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars enter race to sign in-demand Latif Blessing

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have entered the race to sign in-demand Liberty Professionals attacker Latif Blessing.

The Northern Blues will table a bid in the coming days.

Latif has rejected reports linking him with a move to either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

All Stars will offer continental football to the prodigious attacker and he could decide in favour of a move.

