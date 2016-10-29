BREAKING NEWS: Nana Kwame Danquah is GARCC Chairman

Nana Kwame Danquah has been elected a the Greater Regional Circles Chairman after getting 44 votes in am election which took place in Accra today.

The former Kotoko management member pipped his competitor Charles Opoku by a vote to win the election.

Nana Kwame Danquah was jostling for the nod with Charles Opoku for the majority votes of which 87 delegates from all circles in Accra voted.

Nana Kwame therefore won by the simple majority vote after strenuously campaigning for over a month for the slot.

Nana Kwame succeeds Chairman Boamah whose tenure came to an end a few months ago.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

