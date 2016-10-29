Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
29 October 2016

Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom sets up a goal for Barnsley in English Championship

Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom was the architect of the Barnskey's opener in their 2-2 draw with Bristol City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 24-year-old London-born delivered an incisive cross which Marley Watkins applied a fine header to net the opener at the Oakwell Stadium.

Yiadom, a former Barnet player, has featured in 13 games this season for Barnsley who are chasing promotion to the English Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

