English-born Ghanaian Daniel Nti scores first goal of the season for York City in England

English-born Ghanaian attacker Daniel Nti scored to help York City earn a 1-1 draw with Sutton Town in the English National League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old pulled parity for City after Jamie Collins had opened the scoring for the visitors through a spot kick at the Bootham Crescent.

The goal is his first league goal of the campaign for York City.

While he was in action for his side, defender Kevin Amankwaa featured for Sutton who ended the game with ten men while Bradley Hudson-Odoi was unused the by the visitors.

