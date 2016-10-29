Chicago Fire set to open contract extension talks with Ghana attacker David Accam

American side Chicago Fire are set to open contract extension talks with Ghana attacker David Accam, according to reports in the Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old has impressed at the Toyota Park since his move to the club from Swedish side Helsingborg IF in 2015.

Fire are eager to tie him down to a further two year to his contract as his current contract is set to expire in 2017.

Chicago Fire General Manager Nelson RodrÃ­guez has revealed the club has already engaged the former Right to Dream Academy product in extension talks.

"We engaged in discussions on a contract extension beginning in August," Chicago Fire General Manager Nelson RodrÃ­guez told reporters

"His representative got married in September so we decided to take a break and allow his representative to enjoy that. We then decided to push everything off until the end of the season."

We still, at the end of September when (Accam's representative) returned from his wedding, were still in the playoff hunt," RodrÃ­guez said.

"In October, I didn't want discussions to get in the way of David's FIFA appointment where he went in early October and where he'll be going in two weeks."

Accam netted 9 times in 24 appearances for Fire in the regular MLS season.

