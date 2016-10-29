Fans of the Black Stars of Ghana have expressed their readiness to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Borg Stadium in Alexandria.

Staunch supporters of the Black Stars are optimistic that they will secure a good result in Alexandria.

Most fans of the Black Stars say they are going to win or draw in Egypt and come back to beat the Pharaohs in Ghana. One of such optimistic fans is Abraham Nkansah aka Apirigu Chakapama, President of the award-winning Die Hard Supporters Union.

Abraham Nkansah, who has led the fans to support the Black Stars in many countries with his Die-Hard Supporters Group says Ghana is capable of doing anything in football, like how they drew with winners, Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. “We have the men who can match Egypt and we play better than them, we will shock them” he said.

For the players, they are quite, but focused on the mind and love in their heart to grab another opportunity to qualify to the World Cup.

Ghana has already made it to three FIFA World Cups in succession in 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil, so it has become a tradition and part of the Ghanaian Football calendar that the Black Stars must make it at all cost.

The World Cup really exposed Ghana and Ghanaian players, the nationals also benefited as some football fans were sent to watch and cheer the team.

Ghana and Egypt has met several times, but the Pharaohs seem to be a shade ahead of the Black Stars.

Last time Ghana beat Egypt at home was in December 1995, however the Black Stars have registered the biggest and most shocking defeat on Egypt when they trashed them 6-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana versus Egypt in football have always been an exciting and thrilling encounter and the game on November 13 will be another tough one for both sides. The tension on the Pharaohs can turn into victory for Ghana.

Ghana’s influential stars, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah and skipper Asamoah Gyan who were hit with injuries have recovered and it is a good omen for the Black Stars.

Some fans have called for the inclusion of some hardworking local players like Malik Akowua and Kwesi Donsu of Medeama, former Goal King Mahatma Otoo now in Norway and Enoch Adu Kofi who plies his trade in Sweden to shock the Egyptians because they might have studied some of the regular Black Stars.

The goal keeping department of the Black Stars has been a worry as Adam Kwarasey and Razak Braima have not impressed so much and the fans have urged the coach to make sure they concede no goal in Alexandria.

By Sammy Heywood Okine