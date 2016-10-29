Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
The Return of Joseph Agbeko

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Two-time world bantamweight champion, Agbeko ( 30-5,23 KO’s), defeated Juma in a clash at the Accra sports stadium on Friday night in a fight mainly targeted at promoting peace ahead of the 2016 general election.

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko put on a dominant performance to claim a unanimous decision victory over Tanzanian fighter Haji Mwalugo Juma Agbeko (30-5,23 KO’s), proved too slick and technically astute as he boxed his way to a unanimous points victory over the Tanzanian boxer in an entertaining affair in Accra.

The bout was initially scheduled for August 27 but was postponed after it clashed with a concert at the Accra Stadium whilst an initial non-title bout against Fillipino Cris Alfante was also called off this because of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

Agbeko is using the bout to promote peace ahead of the 2016 general election and announce his return to the ring after a long time. It also served as a warm up game for two major bouts in the United States which may include a major world title opportunity. to defend his British bantamweight title.

Life is the shortest distance covered by every man on earth, never say its too early to wake up.
By: KOFI APPOH-INCOOM
