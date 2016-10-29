Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
29 October 2016

Richmond Boakye Yiadom: Ghanaian striker suffers severe concussion in Serie B

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was rushed to the hospital during an Italian Serie B game between his side Latina and Cittadella on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year old suffered a serious head injury after an aerial tussle with a Cittadella player in the 17th minutes and as a results was carried off the pitch by an ambulance and quickly rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at the Cittadella hospital, Boakye-Yiadom suffered what is called "Trauma Cranico Commotivo" thus Concussion, and is currently of danger and responding to treatment.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Cittadella, meaning Boakye-Yiadom's team Latina lie 20th on the Serie B table with 10 points.



