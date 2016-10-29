In-form Rashid Sumaila wins second Man-of-the-match award in second game for Al Gharafa

In-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila emerged the man-of-the-match for the second time running in his second appearance for Qatar giants Al Gharafa.

Sumaila, 23, scored the equalising goal for his side to secure a home point in their clash with Al Sadd in a game which ended 3-3.

The Ghana defender rose above all to head home for the equaliser with a supersonic power which the Al Sadd goalie could only watch as it entered the net.

With three minutes to end regulation time, the Ghana defender sent a long ball to Vladimir Wies but was headed over the line for a corner kick for Al Gharafa.

Vladimir Wies took a tailored corner kick which found Rashid Sumaila who had teared away from his markers to head home the equaliser.

This is the second MVP award in succession the Ghanaian has won after winning his first in his debut for the side last week.

The in-form defender who was voted the best foreign player in the Kuwait Viva League last season is on a year long loan at Al Gharafa from Al Qadsia and has already proved how important signing he is for the Tigers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



