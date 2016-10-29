BREAKING NEWS: Ghana international Boakye-Yiadom rushed to hospital after collapsing during a Serie B game in Italy

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch while playing for Latina in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

On-alert ambulance service picked up the 23-year-old and rushed him to the nearest to hospital in Citadel.

GHANAsoccernet.com checks confirm the striker was revived on his way to the hospital and preliminary scan results show the former Juventus player could have a spine problem.

