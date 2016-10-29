Stupendous Rashid Sumaila scores in Qatar Super clash for Al Gharafa

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has opened his scoring account for Qatari side Al Gharafa in his second game for the side against Al Sadd in a game which ended 3-3.

An 87th minute strike by the Ghanaian was enough to fetch a point for his side who were down by 3-2 with three minutes to end the game.

Al Gharafa broke the virginity of the game on the seventh minute through Nemeth and increased the tally fifteen minutes later through Othman Alawi but the visitors responded two minutes later by pulling one back through Hamroun.

Eleven minutes later, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez pulled level with Abdul Karim Hassan putting them ahead before the end of the first half.

The entire second half looked unproductive until Rashid Sumaila magically outjumped his marker to head home the equaliser from a Vladimir Weis corner kick with three minutes to end the game.

This is the second league game Rashid has played for the Tigers and has been utterly instrumental in both games winning the MVP awards on both occasions.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



