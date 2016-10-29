Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 October 2016 19:40 CET

Christian Atsu cameos as Newcastle continue their dominance in the championship

Ghana international Christian Atsu was a late substitute for in-form Matt Ritchie as Newcastle United won 2-1 against Preston North End.

The Ghana international has played in the last six games for Newcastle who look like they are running away with the championship title.

Their experienced manager Rafael Benifez has been able to get the team back firing on all cylinders.

Atsu has been an impact substitute for the Championship side since joining them on loan from English Premier League giants Chelsea football club.

Aleksander Mitrovic scored both goals for Newcastle before Jermaine Beckford scored the face saving goal for Preston.

Sports News

