Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick gives him 350 career league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick to surpass 350 career league goals as Real Madrid thrashed Alaves in La Liga.

Ronaldo reached the astonishing landmark in his 466th career league game as Zinedine Zidane's men cruised to victory at the Mendizorroza.

Alvaro Morata added a late goal, but it was Ronaldo who grabbed the headlines with a wonderful hat-trick, capped off in the 88th minute.

It could have been four for the forward had he not missed a penalty - for the fourth time from his last seven spot kicks - which would have given him his treble much earlier.

Ronaldo had been on a two-game barren run without a goal prior to his distinguished display against Alaves, but he put all of that in the past as early as the 17th minute from the penalty spot.

His second followed just after the half-hour mark, but he had to wait until two minutes from time before he was able to crown his performance with a third.

From Ronaldo's 350-goal league haul, three were scored at Sporting, before he added 84 at Manchester United and finally plundered 263 and counting in a Real Madrid shirt.